Kudlow: Biden's Afghanistan press conference raises more questions than it answers

Day six of the Afghanistan crisis, President Biden gives a press conference that, as usual, raises more questions than he answered. Our NATO allies are furious with us. There is no serious discussion of a new government in Kabul.

The rescue mission is centered at the Karzai Airport. There's 6,000 U.S. troops, but you have to get there in order to leave and, unlike Britain and France, whose troops are seeking their citizens in Kabul, the U.S. is apparently just stuck in the airport because—to quote the president—"It's not our mission."

As of last weekend, some 18,000 Afghans applied for a special immigrant visa. We have no idea ultimately how many need help.

There are over 10,000 Americans sprinkled through the capital and the rest of the country, but no one knows how we're going to find them and help them to leave.

I keep reading about political meetings in Kabul between former officials like Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, who are pro-American, meeting with Taliban representatives but no one in the U.S. government seems to want to talk about that.

How will this be resolved?

If there's no coalition, you're going to be left with the Taliban-created Islamic state of Afghanistan, which is a disaster. It's a terrorist disaster.

President Biden today said there's no sign of al Qaeda in Afghanistan but, in fact, experts are saying Al Qaeda groups are sprinkled throughout Afghan provinces. Pakistan will help the terrorists.

Then we learn in a WSJ scoop today that Putin doesn't want any American counter terrorism in central Asia and made a deal with Biden at the g-7 summit to that effect. Huh?

The only good news I have is the IMF and western banks are withholding cash from the Taliban. That's the single best part of this story. That's the only leverage we have.

So, the stock market had a nice Friday rally up over 240 points, suggesting the economy is OK and America’s going to survive. I know America’s going to survive. We've seen worse than this Afghan story.

This article is adapted from Larry Kudlow's opening commentary on the August 20, 2021 edition of "Kudlow."