Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Kudlow

Kudlow: Biden's plan will lead to much more inflation

'Kudlow' host warns Americans about Biden's 'green worker paradise'

close
'Kudlow' host warns about spike in inflation video

Kudlow: Biden's plan will lead to much more inflation

'Kudlow' host warns about spike in inflation

Larry Kudlow reacts to inflation fears in the United States and how President Joe Biden's plan could affect it, Thursday on "Kudlow."

LARRY KUDLOW: If Uncle Joe Biden gets his green worker paradise, Soviet-style Bulgarian economic policies, massive tax increases, massive social spending, destroying the fossil fuel energy sector, then the dollar will collapse and leaping tax rates will choke off economic growth. Call it the 1970s with a socialist spin. In that case, we will have permanently higher inflation. And we will have weaker and weaker economy. 

Now if, on the other hand, Mr. Biden is green worker paradise does not get voted in, then I'm going to say this inflation bump is just going to be temporary, alright. A couple more months that's all. Really a rebound from the pandemic deflation, and actually, it's a sign of strong economic growth. There will be no long-term inflation consequences. That's if we don't get the Bulgarian model.

WATCH LARRY KUDLOW'S FULL MONOLOGUE HERE: 

close
'Kudlow' host warns about spike in inflation video

Kudlow: Biden's plan will lead to much more inflation

'Kudlow' host warns about spike in inflation