Kevin O’Leary details how he would fire the Secret Service chief

O'Leary Ventures Chairman and "Shark Tank" star Kevin O’Leary explained how he would fire Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who has come under scrutiny after the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

"Here's how it should work," he told FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." Wednesday.

"In any leadership situation, you bring them into your office, and you say, 'look, what's occurred recently has undermined your leadership, and let's have an open forum, disclose what you know and give them a chance to make their case.'"

O'Leary continued, explaining that he has used the approach in the private sector and "hundreds of times with executives."

"They deserve their chance to make their case openly and transparently," he said.

Cheatle and the Secret Service are facing heightened scrutiny after Thomas Matthew Crooks managed to scale the top of a building and establish a line of sight to Trump about 130 yards away as the president spoke at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. She has refused calls to resign.

While "Mr. Wonderful" did not disclose whether he would personally fire Cheatle, he said he would use the "classic press release" to address the situation.

"If there was a clear breach in leadership or the executional skills are lacking, which may be the case, I don't know, then what you say to them is, 'look, I'm going to fire you, but I'm going to give you the option to resign, and you can spend more time with your family.'"

"That's at least the fair way to do it," he concluded.

