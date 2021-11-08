Concha slams Kamala Harris over 'astounding' approval rating, says Biden admin is in 'serious trouble'

Fox News contributor Joe Concha discussed Vice President Kamala Harris' sagging 28% approval rating on Monday during an appearance on "Varney & Co."

Joe Concha: When you look at the vice president and her poll numbers where she is at 28% approval that is astounding. This was supposed to be a historic candidate in Kamala Harris who would be handed the bottom by an 80-something-year-old Joe Biden where he says ‘okay I’ve righted the country and now I’m going to pass it on to my Vice President.’ If you’re the Democratic Party how could you possibly put her up as the nominee right now when not even three in 10 Americans approve of the job she’s doing and it’s impossible to find her? She’s never done a press conference since she’s been vice president, she hasn’t done one sit-down interview with a major broadcast network in five months. So, when you’re unseen and you see what’s happening at the border, the one job she was given, the important job anyway, that’s how you get to 28% and that’s why this administration is in serious, serious trouble.

