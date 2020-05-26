IPIC Theaters prepares coronavirus reopening in Texas with safety measures

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Continue Reading Below

Fourteen IPIC Theaters and seven of its affiliated restaurants will be reopened throughout Texas next month as the state eases its coronavirus lockdown orders.

Locations in Fairview and Houston will reopen on June 4 followed by Austin on June 11. The company’s theaters and restaurant brands City Perch, Tanzy and The Tuck Room have been closed for weeks during the height of the pandemic. A reopening strategy has reportedly been developed to “meet new CDC guidelines,” according to a company press release.

DRIVE-IN MOVIE THEATERS REOPEN AS CORONAVIRUS RESTRICTIONS EASE

“During the closure, IPIC Theaters’ priority has been to develop a way to offer our unique cinematic and dining experience where our guests can entrust that we have done everything possible to ensure their wellness,” said IPIC Theaters’ CEO and Legal Counsel Paul Safran. “We have developed new standards to limit interactions between guests and team members, while still delivering the same premium experience that our guests expect.”

Additionally, the theaters have acquired two kinds of devices that will help keep moviegoers health: the Centurion T165K EBT Thermal Scanner and Evaclean Electrostatic Sprayer.

CORONAVIRUS HAS MOST AMERICANS WANTING TO WATCH NEW MOVIES AT HOME

These high-tech gadgets will allow IPIC Theaters to scan guests, team members and vendors for elevated body temperature when they enter its venues as well as disinfect larger surface areas more often.

Additional coronavirus protocols the dine-in theater chain has implemented include a paused blanket and pillow program, required protective masks and gloves for team members along with encouraged mask wearing for guests in common areas, daily enhanced sanitation, expanded cleaning staff and limited operation from Thursday through Sunday for extensive cleaning. Plexiglass has been installed on customer-facing counters.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Guest interaction will be minimized with IPIC Theaters’ servers and ninjas in addition to ensuring social distancing between parties.

For the theater’s reopening, IPIC is offering classic films and guest favorites at a special ticket price.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS