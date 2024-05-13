Ice Cube on celebrities, rappers embracing Trump: 'It's a personal decision'

Rapper and actor Ice Cube thinks voting for Trump or Biden will come down to a "personal decision" for most Americans, despite indications that the former president is receiving an influx of influential supporters — including some in the entertainment industry.

"I think it's a personal decision. I don't know if they care if any rappers or entertainers get up there and say anything. It's really a personal decision," he told FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on Monday.

"People know who Trump is. People know who Biden is. They're going to make their decision no matter who gets up there and pushes whatever agenda they want," he continued.

In responding to questioning about Trump's momentum, the legendary rapper insisted that he has been largely "out of the loop" while on a tour in Canada and as he invests his time and efforts in his BIG3 professional basketball league, but echoed 50 Cent's previous suggestion that Trump might be the solution to chaos that has taken place in New York City as well as Lil Wayne's praise for Trump's work on criminal justice reform.



Additionally, Snoop Dogg said he has "nothing but love and respect" for Trump earlier this year.

The former president's growing support among Black Americans was also showcased by New York Giants legends Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Anderson's appearances at his massive New Jersey rally over the weekend.

Ice Cube's appearance on FOX Business also came after BIG3 achieved a major milestone, securing a $10 million deal with its first franchise sale.

Jeff Kwatinetz, president of the league, also weighed in on Monday,

"I think that people have realized that neither party really speaks for minorities, maybe for the Black audience, and it comes down to who they think will really help them on the issues that they care about," he said.

"I think it's underestimated how much people care about the economy. We all know people care about the economy and immigration, but I think people think the Black community and the minority community is monolithic. They don't realize that people have a lot of different opinions," he continued.

As the discussion shifted to the economy, Ice Cube focused on the role small businesses play in the American lifestyle, spotlighting BIG3 as a shining example of a small business growing into a big business.

"It's a league that we kind of started from scratch in 2017. We've been, for eight years, growing this league, and, and it's not been easy. We had to go through COVID," he said.

"A lot of small businesses need a little helping hand to get over the hump, so anything that could be done on the government level to help the small businesses, of course, is going to be welcome, because the small businesses are really what makes up the American lifestyle," he added.