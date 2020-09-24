Hulu apologizes for promoting Breonna Taylor documentary amid indictment news

Hulu issued an apology after receiving backlash online for promoting a documentary about Breonna Taylor amid news that no criminal charges for her fatal shooting were going to be pressed against police officers involved in the raid that led to her death earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in June, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, not murder.

Authorities found that the bullets fired by Hankison traveled into the neighboring apartment while three residents were home – a male, a pregnant female and a child. Hankison was not charged in Taylor's death, but rather for endangering her neighbors' lives.

After the news broke, the streaming service promoted its documentary special, "The Killing of Breonna Taylor," on social media. The tweet (which has since been taken down) read, “Breonna Taylor‘s life was changing. Then the police came to her door. #NYTPresents: The Killing of Breonna Taylor traces the missteps of the deadly raid. #FXonHulu.”

After receiving harsh criticism on social media for using the controversial indictment news to advertise the series, Hulu apologized.

"Earlier today, we promoted content that we felt would be meaningful in light of today’s events. That was, quite simply, the wrong call. We've taken the posts down and are deeply sorry. Thank you for holding us accountable – we will learn from this," the company's statement read.

Taylor died in mid-March when three plainclothes officers (Hankison, Detective Miles Cosgrove and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly) entered her apartment in Louisville, Ky., during a drug raid. The 26-year-old Black EMT was shot multiple times and killed.

Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were in bed around midnight when police used a battering ram to enter their home.

Walker, a licensed gun owner, fired a warning shot, prompting officers to return fire with more than 20 rounds.

"Our investigation showed, and the grand jury agreed, Mattingly and Cosgrove were justified in their return of deadly fire after having been fired upon by Kenneth Walker," Cameron said.

The FBI ballistics determined that the shot that killed Taylor came from Cosgrove’s gun.

Cameron said investigators were unable to specifically identify the source of all of the other bullets that struck Taylor. He also said he could not discuss why Taylor had been struck but Walker had not.

