Bitcoin miner reveals how to mine cryptocurrency from your Tesla

Mining Bitcoin may seem like a daunting, out-of-reach process, but Tesla owners could have a mine of their own sitting in their garage.

Tesla owner and Bitcoin miner Siraj Raval joined "Varney & Co." on Thursday to reveal how he’s mining up to $800 a month in cryptocurrency right from his car.

Raval broke down his simple approach, which is to first purchase an Apple M1 computer and plug it into the Tesla’s cigarette lighter. It will then connect to the car's Wi-Fi, granting the user access to download a mining tool of choice such as Honeyminer, which Raval prefers.

"And then it’s just mining. There you go," he said. "Nothing else necessary… You can run it 24 hours a day, and if you plug your car in in your garage, it’s always powered. It’s a really simple way to do it."

According to Raval, he is unaware of anyone else who has used this method since the idea was born from his tendency of taking on new projects with computers.

While Raval has made a name for himself in the crypto community through his unique approach to mining, he is also employed full-time at Polygon, the no. 13 cryptocurrency in the world. The company’s purpose, he explained, is to scale Ethereum.

"So, I get paid in crypto, all my funds are in crypto," he said. "I don’t believe in the U.S. dollar. I mostly just have cryptocurrency, and I think we’re going to get to a very hyperinflated state soon, so I’m just all-in on crypto in every way."