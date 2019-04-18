HBO jabs Trump for 'Game of Thrones' tweet on Mueller report

HBO fired back at President Trump on Thursday after he used a meme inspired by the hit series “Game of Thrones” in reaction to the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on his Russia investigation.

Continue Reading Below

Shortly after a lightly-redacted version of the Mueller report was made public, Trump took to Twitter, posting a meme with the words “Game Over” in a font similar to that used in “Game of Thrones’” opening credits. Trump’s post included the words “for the haters and the radical left Democrats,” which could be construed as a play on the series’ Season 8 tagline “For the Throne.”

“Though we can understand the enthusiasm for Game of Thrones now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes,” HBO said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time that HBO has criticized Trump over a “Game of Thrones” themed post. The network issued a similar rebuke last November after a Trump post from last November included the phrase “sanctions are coming” in relation to Iran, in a reference to the show’s oft-repeated catchphrase “winter is coming.”

Advertisement

“How do you say trademark misuse in Dothraki?” HBO said in a tweet at the time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX BUSINESS APP

The Mueller report detailed the special counsel’s lengthy investigation into Russia’s efforts to impact the 2016 election, as well as ties between members of the Trump administration and Russian officials.