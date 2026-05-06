Hassett forecasts 4% growth, says AI boom and tax incentives driving US investment surge

Wall Street’s rally is increasingly being tied to a mix of artificial intelligence investment, corporate tax incentives and a wave of factory construction reshaping the U.S. economy.

White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett joined FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss why he believes the economy is entering a new growth phase driven by capital spending, AI productivity gains and tax policies aimed at accelerating domestic manufacturing.

"The bottom line is that there's an AI productivity boom which is feeding through to an earnings boom," Hassett said.

The comments come as companies pour billions into U.S.-based expansion projects tied to semiconductors, artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced manufacturing. Hassett pointed to major investments from multinational firms, including Novartis and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, also known as TSMC, as signs the U.S. has become "the hot place to be right now."

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The administration’s push to restore full expensing and bonus depreciation for factory construction and equipment has also sparked a rush to build projects before key tax incentives expire.

"There's a race unlike anything we've ever seen to create jobs in America right now," Hassett said.

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Hassett also predicted strong economic growth through the rest of the year, arguing that recent import data reflects long-term investment in manufacturing equipment rather than weaker domestic demand.

"I'm highly confident that we're going to be looking at 4% numbers for the rest of the year," Hassett said. "I personally would make a bet on it with my friends."