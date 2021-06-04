Hard Rock CEO on hosting concerts this summer: ‘The floodgates have opened’

Hard Rock International CEO Jim Allen joined FOX Business' "Varney and Co." and said he’s excited about his company’s planned concerts this summer as the country recovers from the coronavirus.

JIM ALLEN: As far as social distancing, yes, there's really great policies at the stadium, but we're not restricting people to come or not come [to the Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul fight] if they've been vaccinated. We think we're at the point -- certainly, here in the state of Florida -- that we have to move beyond where we were, say, a year or so ago. Vaccines are available for everyone and we're looking forward to an exciting event.

No doubt the floodgates have opened. And when I look at our list of entertainment really commencing in late July and August and going through all of ‘22 and into ‘23, it's truly amazing.

What's more exciting is a lot of the artists, such as, like, a Billy Joel and other people like that, really are looking for more long-term relationships -- Alicia Keys, the list goes on and on and on. Those things are very exciting because it's not just the one-off shows. It's really about long-term commitment. Obviously, there's pent-up demand.

