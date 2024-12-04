Hallow CEO says a Christian 'revival' is happening as US sees boom in Bible sales

Americans are turning to God this holiday season and sparking a boom in Bible sales, according to a new report.

Bible sales rose 22% through October compared to the same period last year, according to new data from Circana Bookscan, reported on by The Wall Street Journal. Total U.S. print book sales were only up 1%, the outlet reported.



Publishers credited new marketing and designs, general anxiety in the world, and a surge of young, first-time buyers, with the Bible boom.

"It feels like a real revival is happening," Hallow CEO Alex Jones told "The Big Money Show" on Tuesday. "I felt it in my own life. I had fallen away from my faith and came back to it, which is why we started Hallow in the beginning, but we see thousands of people coming to this app and to faith from all different walks of life."

Jones said he sees both young people, who have not taken their faith seriously, and old people, who have fallen away, returning to church.

"I think God is doing something really cool," he reflected. "It's exciting to be a part of."

The surge in Bible sales comes even as polling shows a decline in religiosity across the country.

The share of Americans identifying with a Christian religion hit a low of 68% last year, according to Gallup polling .

Jones, who launched the Pray 25 Advent Challenge on the Hallow app, is encouraging people to set aside time each day for God — explaining that prayer is about giving and leading people to a "life of deeper love."

"It's not just God trying to make you feel good," he said. "What he's trying to do is fill you up with love, let you know that you are loved deeply and beautifully, but then to go share that love with others — especially those who are most in need."

Fox News' Hannah Ray Lambert contributed to this report.