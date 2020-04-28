Google’s video game system to host ‘Star Wars,’ ‘FIFA,’ ‘Madden NFL’

Google and video game maker Electronic Arts Inc. are launching five games on its cloud-based gaming platform Stadia.

The system will feature EA’s hit “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order” by the end of the year. And, the company’s publisher EA SPORTS will release its “FIFA” and “Madden NFL” games on Stadia this winter. More games are scheduled to be released in 2021.

“Cloud is opening up exciting new possibilities for play,” said Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson in a joint statement. “In partnering with Google Stadia, we have an opportunity to deliver some creative and innovative game experiences on an exciting new platform.”

Unlike traditional gaming consoles, Stadia is a cloud-based platform that allows gamers to play on TVs, laptops, desktops and select tablets and phones.

"We’re thrilled to see some of Electronic Arts’ biggest hits come to the Stadia,” added Phil Harrison, a general manager and vice president at Google. “I can't wait to play EA SPORTS FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order on my favorite screens instantly with the simple click of a button."

The non-pro version of Stadia allows games to be played on screens that support up to 1080p and 60 frames-per-second while Stadia Pro can support up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second and HDR. The pro subscription also provides free games each month.

