Gen Z is 'more inspired than ever' to vote for Donald Trump, influencer says

Young Americans are voicing their opinions online following the Trump-Harris debate, and according to one Gen Z influencer, the future is not looking bright for Democrats.

"Gen Z is in this massive cycle of seeing these experts on these mainstream networks tell us what we should and shouldn't believe in. Telling us how awful Trump performed in the debate. But that's not what we saw," Bo Loudon, a friend of Barron Trump, revealed during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

"We saw Kamala Harris lie and gaslight us into what we should believe and attack the former president for being some horrible person, saying lie after lie and not get fact checked to have two moderators pinned against Trump. That's what we saw," Loudon continued.

Many Americans have criticized Harris for her lack of transparency with her political agenda. Loudon noted that she did address Democrats' plan to address the U.S. border crisis, but neglected to admit that the Biden administration has had the "opportunity since 2021" to alleviate the problem.

"We saw an incredible performance from Donald Trump listing out his policy, telling us what he's going to do, his great actions against the terrible border. And Kamala Harris telling us all about what she'll do for the border. But she's had that opportunity since 2021, and she hasn't done a thing."

The Gen Z influencer has amassed over 200,000 followers on Instagram, and over 200,000 followers on TikTok by posting content about the 2024 presidential election. During his appearance on "Mornings with Maria," Loudon made the point that young voters are using social media to get their news rather than mainstream news networks.

"We don't even get our news from these mainstream networks, though. We get our news primarily from social media and stuff. Should that be the way it is? You know, that can be debated. But if you go on these social media, you'll see videos with hundreds of thousands to millions of views and likes talking about how amazing Trump's performance was and how rigged the whole debate was just to begin with."

Celebrities such as Taylor Swift have recently come out of the woodwork to show their support for Kamala Harris, but Loudon argues that young voters are "awake" to the reality of both candidates' policies.

"The influencers that have kind of become a meme to dislike, like Taylor Swift, are all pro Kamala Harris, which is really funny. They kind of picked the wrong time to pull their biggest gun to get her endorsement," Loudon concluded Thursday.

"The people are so awake, more alive than ever. And, you know, I don't think Gen Z cares too much about voting for a candidate who thinks we're stupid."