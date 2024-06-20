Funding the foe? Fox Nation explores the chilling truth that America is unwittingly financing China's growth

Now could be the "most consequential moment in the history of our country," author Gordon Chang warned as he sat across from FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

The "Coming Collapse of China" writer and commentator made his repeated warning that China poses the greatest existential threat to America yet again. But the question is: why do Americans keep funding their enemy?

Chang, along with others, joined Bartiromo for her new Fox Nation series, "Underwriting the Enemy," to explore China's insidious infiltration into the American economy.

"Chinese companies are trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on the Nasdaq right now," Bartiromo said. "That means American investors, unwittingly or not, are funding the expansion of our number one adversary."

Several foreign policy and financial analysts have acknowledged the long, silent war that the Chinese Communist Party has waged against the United States, their cautionary tales repeatedly airing in segments across different media outlets.

One such warning came from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"They are deep inside our infrastructure, our capital markets," he warned.

Bartiromo's three-part Fox Nation series includes these warnings among others, spelling out how meticulously the Chinese Communist Party has worked to secure their spot in the American economy – and to be sustained by the very country experts claim they seek to undermine.

In some cases, their presence might be more obvious than some might realize – on smartphones through Chinese-owned apps, including popular social media platform TikTok – which has come under congressional scrutiny because its parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese-owned.

There's also speculation that China has played a role in the fentanyl trade that has devastated many American families in recent years.

Even in the sky, in the form of spy flights, Americans have raised skepticism that the Chinese Communist Party might know more about the U.S. than we initially thought.



"It's amazing to me that government employees, the military, would want to put their retirement money, the Thrift Fund, into [Chinese] companies that may very well be producing the next drone, the next weapon, that could be put against Americans," Bartiromo said Thursday.



"[China] is the only country that has been exempt from accounting standards [of] U.S. exchanges," she added. "Why?"

Bartiromo investigates the "why" in Fox Nation's "Underwriting the Enemy." To hear more about China's infiltration into the U.S. economy, sign up for Fox Nation today.