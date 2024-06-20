Expand / Collapse search
China
Published

Funding the foe? Fox Nation explores the chilling truth that America is unwittingly financing China's growth

The Maria Bartiromo-helmed 'Underwriting the Enemy' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Now could be the "most consequential moment in the history of our country," author Gordon Chang warned as he sat across from FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo.

The "Coming Collapse of China" writer and commentator made his repeated warning that China poses the greatest existential threat to America yet again. But the question is: why do Americans keep funding their enemy?

Chang, along with others, joined Bartiromo for her new Fox Nation series, "Underwriting the Enemy," to explore China's insidious infiltration into the American economy.

"Chinese companies are trading on the New York Stock Exchange, on the Nasdaq right now," Bartiromo said. "That means American investors, unwittingly or not, are funding the expansion of our number one adversary."

TIKTOK SUES TO BLOCK US LAWS REQUIRING SALE TO NON-CHINESE COMPANY

Underwriting the enemy thumbnail

"Underwriting the Enemy" invites Fox Nation viewers to listen to experts share their takes on China's financial infiltration into the U.S. economy. (Fox Nation / Fox News)

Several foreign policy and financial analysts have acknowledged the long, silent war that the Chinese Communist Party has waged against the United States, their cautionary tales repeatedly airing in segments across different media outlets.

One such warning came from former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"They are deep inside our infrastructure, our capital markets," he warned. 

HUNTER BIDEN REVEALED TOP CCP LEADER WANTED HIM TO VISIT CHINA TO ‘DISCUSS BUSINESS OPPORTUNITIES’: EMAILS

Gordon Chang

"The Coming Collapse of China" author Gordon Chang is among the commentators featured in Fox Nation's "Underwriting the Enemy." (Fox Nation / Fox News Latino)

Bartiromo's three-part Fox Nation series includes these warnings among others, spelling out how meticulously the Chinese Communist Party has worked to secure their spot in the American economy – and to be sustained by the very country experts claim they seek to undermine.

In some cases, their presence might be more obvious than some might realize – on smartphones through Chinese-owned apps, including popular social media platform TikTok – which has come under congressional scrutiny because its parent company, ByteDance, is Chinese-owned. 

CHINA'S VAST CYBER TRAFFICKING NETWORK DUPES AMERICANS USING FAKE SHOPS

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth explains why China is ramping up its military aggression on 'The Big Money Show.' video

China is building a military to defeat the Untied States: Pete Hegseth

'Fox & Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth explains why China is ramping up its military aggression on 'The Big Money Show.'

There's also speculation that China has played a role in the fentanyl trade that has devastated many American families in recent years. 

Even in the sky, in the form of spy flights, Americans have raised skepticism that the Chinese Communist Party might know more about the U.S. than we initially thought.

"It's amazing to me that government employees, the military, would want to put their retirement money, the Thrift Fund, into [Chinese] companies that may very well be producing the next drone, the next weapon, that could be put against Americans," Bartiromo said Thursday.

"[China] is the only country that has been exempt from accounting standards [of] U.S. exchanges," she added. "Why?"



Bartiromo investigates the "why" in Fox Nation's "Underwriting the Enemy." To hear more about China's infiltration into the U.S. economy, sign up for Fox Nation today.

