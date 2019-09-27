FS1 'Undisputed' co-host Shannon Sharpe lands new contract: Report

Fox Sports 1 host Shannon Sharpe will remain as Skip Bayless’ debate partner on “Undisputed” after reaching terms on a new contract with the network, according to a report on Friday.

Sharpe, 51, signed a multi-year extension with the network, Front Office Sports reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. He had worked without a formal contract in recent weeks after his previous three-year deal expired in July.

The former NFL’s star role with FS1 has expanded in recent months. Sharpe co-hosted Fox’s red carpet broadcast at the Emmy Awards last Sunday alongside Jenny McCarthy and Kelly Osbourne.

Fox Sports representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

The deal’s financial terms were not available, but salary was said to be a major sticking point in negotiation toward a new contract. Sharpe’s longtime partner, Bayless, earns $5.5 million annually, according to Richard Deitsch of The Athletic.

Before joining “Undisputed” in 2016, Sharpe worked as an NFL analyst for CBS Sports. A three-time Super Bowl champion and member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Sharpe earned more than $22 million in salary during his NFL career, according to Spotrac.

Fox Corp. is the parent company of FOX Business and Fox Sports.