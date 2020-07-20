FOX Sports launches new app, website designed for modern fan with live TV, real-time odds

FOX Sports launched a new, completely redesigned FOX Sports App and website on Monday that offers an innovative design concept that caters specifically to the modern sports fan.

“FOX Sports is known for innovation, and this forward-looking digital redesign marks a new era. Modern sports fans are passionate, engaged and uncompromising. Our bold, distinctive products provide them a fresh way to experience the leagues, teams and players they love,” said David Katz, FOX Sports' executive vice president and head of digital.

Major League Baseball returns for FOX on Saturday, and the network’s digital upgrades include a patent-pending Bonus Cam experience for enhanced fan access that will be used for the first-ever quadruple-header to lead off the season.

The new app and website also offer a personalized experience, allowing fans to access their favorite league, team and player content while seeing real-time odds powered by FOX Bet Sportsbook.

New features allow users to explore the most important news of the day with perspective and analysis from the industry’s biggest names. Fans can also watch live television on any screen, as every FOX Sports game and studio show will be available to TV subscribers.

NFL, MLB, NASCAR, MLS, College Football, College Basketball, WWE, PBC, PBA, Liga MX and all FS1 and FOX Deportes studio shows are available to stream. Fans will be able to watch in full-screen mode or vertically, while real-time social media feeds, stats, projections and highlights will also be available.

The patent-pending Bonus Cam allows fans to select from a variety of camera angles and perspectives. The new app and website also simplify access to scores and information, such as the start time, spread and money line betting odds for each game.