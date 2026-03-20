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Dave Ramsey warns young hopefuls locked out of housing market: 'Corporate America has screwed you'

Dave Ramsey says record-high car, student loan and credit card debt are draining the disposable income young Americans need to buy a home.

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‘The Ramsey Show’ host Dave Ramsey discusses how young adults feel isolated from buying homes and entering the real estate market on ‘FOX Business In Depth: Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream' video

Dave Ramsey shares message to Gen Z, millennials who feel boxed out of real estate

‘The Ramsey Show’ host Dave Ramsey discusses how young adults feel isolated from buying homes and entering the real estate market on ‘FOX Business In Depth: Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream'

Young Americans are increasingly finding themselves shut out of the housing market as rising debt levels and lingering affordability pressures reshape the path to homeownership.

"The Ramsey Show" host Dave Ramsey joined FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on the FOX Business In Depth Special, "Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream," to break down the financial realities facing first-time buyers and why many are falling behind.

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A panel breaks down rising inflation and housing market pressures as the Iran conflict drives up oil prices and economic uncertainty on ‘FOX Business In Depth: Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream.' video

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Ramsey pointed to a combination of record-high consumer debt and shifting economic conditions that have eroded buying power across younger generations.

"I'm afraid I have to tell you the truth. . . . Corporate America has screwed you," Ramsey said. 

"Car debt is at an all-time high. . . . Student loan debt is at an all-time high. . . . And, of course, credit card debt . . . is at a all-time high."

For sale sign in front of a house

For sale sign in front of a house in Houston, Texas. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle / Getty Images)

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Those pressures, he explained, are leaving many without the financial flexibility to enter the housing market, as disposable income is increasingly consumed by monthly obligations.

"When you're drowning in personal debt, you can't afford to buy a freaking house," Ramsey said.

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Beyond debt, Ramsey also highlighted the post-pandemic housing surge as a key factor pushing first-time-buyer ages higher, noting that supply shortages and elevated prices continue to weigh on affordability.

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Despite the challenges, Ramsey pushed back on the idea that homeownership is out of reach, arguing that progress is still possible for those willing to aggressively tackle debt.

"Our message to Gen Z and to millennials . . . is: clear this debt, get rid of the stupidity, and chop up the cards and work your way through it. . . . Once you do that, you can get there," Ramsey said.

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