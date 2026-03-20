Dave Ramsey warns young hopefuls locked out of housing market: 'Corporate America has screwed you'

Young Americans are increasingly finding themselves shut out of the housing market as rising debt levels and lingering affordability pressures reshape the path to homeownership.

"The Ramsey Show" host Dave Ramsey joined FOX Business' Cheryl Casone on the FOX Business In Depth Special, "Hitting Home: Rebuilding the Dream," to break down the financial realities facing first-time buyers and why many are falling behind.

Ramsey pointed to a combination of record-high consumer debt and shifting economic conditions that have eroded buying power across younger generations.

"I'm afraid I have to tell you the truth. . . . Corporate America has screwed you," Ramsey said.

"Car debt is at an all-time high. . . . Student loan debt is at an all-time high. . . . And, of course, credit card debt . . . is at a all-time high."

MIAMI OVERTAKES LOS ANGELES AND NEW YORK AS WORLD'S RISKIEST HOUSING MARKET FOR BUBBLE RISK

Those pressures, he explained, are leaving many without the financial flexibility to enter the housing market, as disposable income is increasingly consumed by monthly obligations.

"When you're drowning in personal debt, you can't afford to buy a freaking house," Ramsey said.

Beyond debt, Ramsey also highlighted the post-pandemic housing surge as a key factor pushing first-time-buyer ages higher, noting that supply shortages and elevated prices continue to weigh on affordability.

MORTGAGE RATES JUMP TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN OVER 3 MONTHS

Despite the challenges, Ramsey pushed back on the idea that homeownership is out of reach, arguing that progress is still possible for those willing to aggressively tackle debt.

"Our message to Gen Z and to millennials . . . is: clear this debt, get rid of the stupidity, and chop up the cards and work your way through it. . . . Once you do that, you can get there," Ramsey said.