Famous author Leigh Bardugo reaches 8-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Million-selling author's deal is for over a dozen books across several imprints

Million-selling author Leigh Bardugo has reached a blockbuster deal with Macmillan Publishers, an eight-figure agreement for more than a dozen books across several imprints.

According to Macmillan, the books will comprise a "variety of formats, age categories and genres." Bardugo is best known for her Grishaverse fantasy novels, which include "Shadow and Bone," the basis for a Netflix series of the same name that begins its second season this week. She also has written the adult fantasy novel "Ninth House" and its recently released sequel "Hell Bent."

"Macmillan took a chance on me over a decade ago and they’ve been my home ever since. When no one in YA was interested in epic fantasy, they welcomed ‘Shadow and Bone,’" Bardugo said in a statement Tuesday. "When everyone wanted books about kings and queens, they rolled the dice on my team of six outcasts (in her novel ‘Six of Crows’) trying to pull off an impossible heist."

Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo has reached an eight-figure agreement with Macmillan Publishers for more more than a dozen of books. (Christina Guerrero/Macmillan Children's Publishing Group via AP / AP Newsroom)

"And when I wanted to go someplace far darker, they backed me in welcoming readers to Ninth House," she added. "Publishing is a tough business and it’s no small thing to be able to write the stories I’m most passionate about."