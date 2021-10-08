Tech CEO: Facebook is facing ‘the beginning of the end’

Gettr CEO Jason Miller said Facebook is facing "the beginning of the end" after reacting to Time Magazine's latest cover which spotlights the reckoning of Facebook, on "Mornings with Maria" Friday.

JASON MILLER: I think this is very similar to the Goths sacking Rome, I think this is the beginning of the end for Facebook.

Really, two big buried leads from this week, one that you have the far left, as in the whistleblower, starting to take on Big Tech… But then also Maria, I think most people didn't realize the consolidation of Big Tech in their control over your data, with Facebook owning Instagram, owning WhatsApp, of course, with Facebook Messenger.

As the system went down this week, people started to realize, ‘Wait a minute: one simple server upgrade or system-wide upgrade led to all this, shutting down, 2% drop in the Nasdaq?’ It's really concerning that one person in one company controls so much.

