Ex-Kentucky AG warns 'scary' amount of money is on the line if US sanctions China

Fortune 100 companies doing business with communist China could be in for a rude awakening if the U.S. imposes sanctions on the far east adversary, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron told FOX Business viewers on Monday.

A newly-launched China risk database from The 1792 Exchange provided a snapshot of funds such companies have invested in communist China as well as the potential financial blow they could be dealt if sanctions were to be imposed.

"[This database] shares with the American people and investors the risk inherent to Fortune 100 businesses doing business in China [and] having relationships with communist China. I'm hopeful that this will hold these companies… accountable," Cameron, who leads the nonprofit group, told host Maria Bartiromo.

The 1792 Exchange, which focuses on protecting non-profits, small businesses and philanthropy from "woke" corporations, steering companies back to neutral ideological stances and more, based its findings on economic model estimates and knowledge gleaned from SEC reports and annual shareholder reports.

However, nearly half of the Fortune 100 companies – roughly 55 out of 100 – do not fully disclose data on their Chinese operations or their relationship with the Chinese government, Cameron stressed. To make matters worse, he insists shareholders are largely being left in the dark.

"We do know that there's $157 trillion that could be on the line in the event that the United States places sanctions on China. That's a scary figure. That's a scary number, but shareholders need to be aware of it."

"Our CEOs and our C-suite folks need to step up to the plate and make sure that more information is disclosed for purposes of shareholders and for purposes of the American worker and American consumer," he added later.