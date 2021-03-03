DraftKings, Dish deal seen as bet against FuboTV as streamer's stock tumbles

FuboTV CEO David Gandler defended his streaming brand’s business outlook on Wednesday as shares plunged 18% following lukewarm earnings results and news that rival Dish Network has partnered with DraftKings on an in-app betting partnership.

Dish Network subscribers will be able to access the DraftKings app, view betting odds and place wagers in real-time through the Dish TV Hopper, Dish's Sling TV and Dish-owned Boost mobile. The partnership was announced one day after a mixed fourth-quarter earnings report for FuboTV, which reported a net loss of $570.5 million or $2.47 per share, far exceeding the 85 cents per share loss expected on Wall Street. Dish's Sling internet-delivered TV programming package competes with FuboTV.

Gandler downplayed concerns about the wider-than-expected loss, noting that FuboTV nearly doubled its quarterly revenue compared to the same period one year ago. The company’s paid subscriber base increased by 73% for the quarter.

“We had a very strong year. We exceeded $100 million in the fourth quarter. We’ve raised guidance now three times. It’s a new business. We’re growing, we’re growing quickly. We’ve over-delivered on all of our KPIs.”

Because of Sling TV, the Dish-DraftKings deal presents a direct challenge for FuboTV. But the six-year-old service is plotting its own sports betting feature in the coming months. In a press release, Dish noted that DraftKings integrations could be added to Sling in the future.

FuboTV has been a Wall Street darling in recent months, with shares up nearly 300% compared to last March. But competition is fierce in the streaming industry and rival services such as Hulu and YouTube offer bundles at an identical $64.99 per month price point. Dish’s Sling TV has packages starting at $34.99.

“Competition is very heavy, but if you look at the fourth quarter, we added 92,800 net additions,” Gandler added. “When you look at the slate of traditional MVPDs [multichannel video programming distributor] as well as our virtual peers, I think we outperformed all of the companies that actually report it out.”

FuboTV is one of several brands aiming to secure market share in the sports betting industry. A growing number of states have legalized sports betting since the Supreme Court struck down a federal ban in 2018.

Gandler said he expects FuboTV’s sportsbook integration to launch sometime in the fiscal fourth quarter.

“We have a unique opportunity to combine a video product that has over 50,000 sporting events on it with a wagering product that we believe could create a nice flywheel and that can improve engagement and retention,” Gandler said.