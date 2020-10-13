'Days of Our Lives' production suspended after positive coronavirus test on set

"Days of Our Lives" has been forced to suspend production after someone on the set tested positive for coronavirus.

Continue Reading Below

According to Deadline, a crew member contracted COVID-19 and now the daytime soap opera will stop shooting for two weeks as everyone has to quarantine. The series is in the midst of its 56th season.

When "Days" stopped filming in March because of the pandemic, it had enough new episodes already filmed to air through October which allowed production to start up again on Sept. 1.

Safety measures were put in place, including regular rapid COVID testing, requiring masks, keeping socially distanced and limiting the number of people on set.

'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' STAR SAYS SOAP IS MORE THAN A SHOW, IT IS 'A PIECE OF FURNITURE' FOR FANS

“Days of our Lives,” NBC’s longest-running series, is set in the fictional Midwestern city of Salem and revolves around the Brady, Horton and DiMera families.

The show debuted in 1965 and has earned 57 Emmy Awards including, in 2018, its most recent best daytime drama trophy.

KRISTIAN ALFONSO IS LEAVING 'DAYS OF OUR LIVES' AFTER 37 YEARS

When the soap was renewed in January, executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement that the cast and crew were "excited to continue delivering compelling stories to our loyal family of fans into this new decade.”

“Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of our lives” is the show’s now-classic voiceover opening, accompanied by the image of an hourglass.

A rep for the show didn't immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

The Associated Press contributed to this report.