China expert warns internal military chaos may increase risk of escalation despite weakened war capability

Gordon Chang says Xi Jinping now has more incentive to keep tensions high with reduced ability to de-escalate

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins 'Mornings with Maria' to break down China's escalating military purge, mounting internal turmoil and what it means for global security.

China’s top general accused of leaking nuclear secrets as Xi Jinping’s military purge deepens

Gatestone Institute senior fellow Gordon Chang joins ‘Mornings with Maria’ to break down China’s escalating military purge, mounting internal turmoil and what it means for global security.

China's crackdown on top military leaders may be weakening the country's ability to fight a large-scale war, but it could also make conflict more likely if mistakes or misjudgments spiral out of control, author Gordon Chang warned Monday. 

The China expert and author of "Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America" joined FOX Business' Maria Bartiromo on "Mornings with Maria" to discuss how turmoil within the top military leadership is raising concerns about Beijing's ability to control crises rather than carry out a planned invasion.

CANADIAN PM INSISTS COUNTRY HAS NO PLANS FOR CHINA FREE TRADE AFTER US TARIFF THREAT

Xi Jinping walking next to military.

Chinese President Xi Jinping walking in front of his military in China. (Li Gang / Getty Images)

Chang said China's senior military leadership has been effectively "annihilated" by internal purges, calling into question whether Beijing could currently carry out a complex, coordinated air, land and sea operation. 

He argued that the situation undercuts predictions that China is operating on a fixed timetable for war, including expectations that Beijing could move on Taiwan within the next few years.

"I don't know how you can launch a combined air, land, sea operation in such a state," Chang said.

Larry Kudlow: This is reducing the power of Russia and China

Larry Kudlow: This is reducing the power of Russia and China

FOX Business host Larry Kudlow discusses the commander-in-chief's message at Davos on 'Kudlow.'

Despite the apparent weakening of China's military command structure, Chang warned that the overall risk of conflict remains high. He said Chinese Communist Party leader Xi Jinping now has a greater incentive to keep tensions elevated, increasing the danger of miscalculation during military or diplomatic confrontations.

"But this doesn't mean that we are free from war and threat of war, because Xi Jinping has a lot of incentive, more incentive now to keep tensions high," Chang said.

Pentagon warns China military buildup puts US homeland at growing risk

Pentagon warns China military buildup puts US homeland at growing risk

Legal and political strategist Katie Zacharia joins 'Mornings with Maria' to break down rising tensions with China, the Pentagon’s warning on Beijing’s military buildup and President Donald Trump’s strategy on tariffs, trade and global security.

Chang cautioned that instability inside China's political system could make it harder for Beijing to de-escalate a crisis once it begins, raising the risk that a single incident could spiral out of control.

"And if he miscalculated and one of these incidents goes wrong, he can't de-escalate. So I still think the risk of war is high," Chang said.

