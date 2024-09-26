China expert sounds alarm over 'war signals': 'Xi Jinping is about to do something truly horrendous'

Chinese President Xi Jinping may be on the verge of doing something "horrendous" after sending two "war signals" within 10 days of each other, says one expert.

Gordon Chang, senior fellow at the Gatestone Institute and author of ‘Plan Red: China’s Project to Destroy America,’ joined FOX Business' "Mornings with Maria" on Thursday to discuss the U.S. adversary’s rising aggression.

His comments come after the Ministry of Defense of the People's Republic of China announced that its military had launched an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday morning.

The missile, which carried a dummy warhead and was not targeting any particular nation, fell into the ocean without incident. The People's Liberation Army's Rocket Force claims that the launch was part of its routine military training calendar.

"That’s a war signal. That’s a second war signal that we’ve gotten from China in the last 10 days, which means that Xi Jinping is about to do something truly horrendous," Chang warned.

Chang argued that the U.S. needs to "stop underwriting the enemy," and that the country needs a president who will prepare Americans for "what could happen."

"We have a Biden administration that is not willing to talk to the American people about the imminence of what China is prepared to do," he stressed.

Chang went on to mention that Biden "opened the door" to the multiple threats the U.S. is currently facing, including from Russia.



Recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced revisions to the country’s nuclear doctrine. The revised version of the document states that an attack against his country by a nonnuclear power with the "participation or support of a nuclear power" will be seen as a "joint attack on the Russian Federation."

Putin "made those threats prior to invading Ukraine and Biden backed down," Chang explained. "And so, Putin thought, ‘well, clearly, we can do more of this.’"

He went on to mention that the Chinese, as well as the North Koreans, started making new threats following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

"We have China and the most rapid nuclear buildup since the Cold War," Chang said, arguing that U.S. enemies are "thinking of coordinating nuke attacks on the United States."

"God knows, we’re heading into, perhaps, the worst moment in history," he warned.

