California farmer supporting Trump-Vance ticket: Anything we say to Democrats 'falls on deaf ears'

Former President Trump and JD Vance are giving the nation's "fruit and salad bowl" a voice, according to one California farmer.

"I am supporting the Trump ticket because we feel that we're being heard," California farmer Steve Samra said during an interview on "The Bottom Line" Monday. "Anything that farmers say to the Democratic Party, it falls on deaf ears."

Samra, who attended a JD Vance rally, believes farmers have issues that can be addressed with "cooperation across party lines."

"As everybody knows, California, we have a so-called water issue, a drought," he stressed. "All this is a political drought. We got plenty of water. We're the fruit bowl and salad bowl of the nation, and for some reason, Democratic interests want to cut our water off."

The farmer explained how, during the Trump presidency, measures were taken to provide farmers access to water during the drought, but was met with a challenge from California Gov. Gavin Newsom who lodged a lawsuit against the federal government.

As water is crucial for California farmers, Samra sided with the former president, saying "we go to the party that listens to us."

The farmer also shed light on how he believes the Democratic Party views the average American.

"You know what the Democrats do? They treat us like a mushroom farm. They feed us crap and keep us in the dark.," he said. "That's what they do [in] Los Angeles, that's what they do in San Francisco, and that's what they do in Sacramento."

He continued detailing how the Democrats push their "woke" agenda and recounted an exchange with kids over where they get strawberries.

"They think we're a bunch of illiterates… I have kids telling me they get the strawberries from the grocery store. I asked them, how do the strawberries get there? They go, they just make them there." I mean, the Democrats [are] going out there feeding this woke nonsense. How about teaching these kids and the public that food comes from the farm, and the Democrats all they think about when they have the so-called, this drought, right. Well, let's just pour money in the community through unemployment checks."

"That doesn't work, that's not sustainable. Farming creates food," Samra added.

The farmer reiterated his call for cooperation among the political spectrum, highlighting the importance of food and sustainability.

"I don't care if you're a Republican or a Democrat or independent, because one common binding thing that there is – we all have to eat three times a day, and if we can come together on that and understand food is what needs to be made, oil needs to be pumped, I think we can build off some common ground," he said.

