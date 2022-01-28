Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Border Patrol, ICE being 'forced' by Biden admin to not do their job: Ken Paxton

Texas AG claims border officials were directed to stand down on briefing Republican AGs

close
Texas AG Ken Paxton details Border Patrol being told to ‘stand down’ by Washington regarding border briefings with Republican attorneys general. video

Border Patrol, ICE being ‘forced’ by Biden administration to not do their job: AG Ken Paxton

Texas AG Ken Paxton details Border Patrol being told to ‘stand down’ by Washington regarding border briefings with Republican attorneys general.

During an interview on "Mornings with Maria" Friday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton claimed the Biden administration directed Border Patrol and ICE to "stand down" on briefing Republican attorneys general on the migrant crisis during their two-day border summit.

BORDER CONCERNS MEAN A ‘MEGA CRISIS’ FOR US: WALID PHARES

KEN PAXTON: So we've always had a great relationship, the people that are on the ground, the Border Patrol, are just amazing people. ICE, they do an amazing job, but they are being forced by the Biden administration basically to not do their job. So anyway, we plan this border tour just like we planned to others, and we did this about a month ago and we were actually in briefings the day before yesterday. And then suddenly 7 o'clock the night before we're supposed to do the whole thing with all the briefings, with the attorney general's, with Border Patrol and with ICE, they told us that they had been told to stand down and not brief us. 

Basically, the Department of Homeland Security, told from Washington -- directed them -- to stand down and not give us the briefings that we usually get down here.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

close
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses his border summit with 13 Republican AGs, the cancelation of their meeting with Border Patrol and ICE and his lawsuits against the Biden administration. video

Border officials 'directed' by Washington to stand down on briefing AGs at border: Ken Paxton

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton discusses his border summit with 13 Republican AGs, the cancelation of their meeting with Border Patrol and ICE and his lawsuits against the Biden administration.