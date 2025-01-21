Ben & Jerry's co-founder launches contest to support Elon Musk's Dept of Government Efficiency: 'DOGE vs Blob'

Ben & Jerry’s co-founder Ben Cohen threw his support behind Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with the launch of a new meme contest on Monday.

On the day of President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the establishment of DOGE, Cohen posted on X that he would be launching the "DOGE vs. Blob" website as a way of backing the department.

"Pentagon bureaucrats torch $2 million of taxpayer money every minute. In honor of @DOGE, I'm launching @dogevsblob, a meme contest highlighting the biggest gov't spender + waster. We're giving away 1,000 @dogecoin a day. If anyone can slash the Pentagon budget, @elonmusk can. Let's support him," Cohen wrote.

Cohen linked to the website and told followers that they could enter for free up to nine times a day for the next 100 days. He wrote that he will select the two best memes for the grand prize of 10,000 DOGE coins each.

The "DOGE vs. Blob" website highlighted multiple examples of government waste at the Pentagon, stressing how the DOD had failed its seventh consecutive audit in a row.

"Unelected bureaucrats in Washington are torching $2 million of taxpayer money every minute — fueling endless wars, lining their pockets, and drowning the nation deeper into debt. Over $6 trillion has gone to disastrous war efforts, malfunctioning weapons systems, and crony contracts. That ends now," the website says.

It continued, "Elon created DOGE to take down the Pentagon’s bloated budget, nicknamed the Blob for its uncontrollable sprawl. Join the coalition of Blob slayers by spreading facts that inform, shock, and move the needle on Washington’s most wasteful farce — and stack some dogecoin while you’re at it."

In a comment to Fox Business, Cohen said, "I'm supporting an issue and I'm happy to work together with anyone else who supports that issue… I think the key to get anything done in the country is to work with people of any political persuasion where you have common ground. And that's what I'm looking to do."

Cohen and his company have often supported progressive politicians and causes, such as Ben & Jerry’s controversial July 4th tweet in 2023 calling for the U.S. to return "stolen Indigenous land."

However, Cohen has also previously voiced his disdain for U.S. involvement in Ukraine’s war with Russia and called for peace negotiations, which Musk has endorsed.

"In the end, money won," Cohen said in 2023. "And today, not only are they providing weapons to all the new NATO countries, but they’re providing weapons to Ukraine."

"I’m not supporting Russia, I’m not supporting Ukraine," he added. "I’m supporting negotiations to end the war instead of providing more weapons to continue the war."