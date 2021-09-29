Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Joe Biden

Sen. Barrasso: Democrat spending represents ‘big government socialism,’ will cost them the House in 2022

Republicans are not going to rubberstamp Democrat spending, says Barrasso

close
Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso addresses debt default fears on 'Kudlow' video

Barrasso warns 'massive' spending could cost Democrats the House

Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso addresses debt default fears on 'Kudlow'

Senate Republican Chair John Barrasso argued on "Kudlow" Wednesday that President Biden’s "reckless" tax and spending plan would leave the American people holding the bill for this "massive government expansion."

SEN. JOHN BARRASSO: Whenever you have a 50-50 Senate that should be a mandate to go to the middle. Whenever you’re at this point where the debt ceiling needs to be raised, that is supposed to force a discussion about ways to get spending under control. Ronald Reagan did it with Tip O’Neill. Even Barack Obama came out with the Bowles-Simpson effort to talk about getting mandatory spending under control. The Democrats don’t want to do that this time, they’re not interested at all in talking to Republicans. What they want to do is spend and spend and spend all the way through the time they lose the House and lose the Senate in 2022. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

close
Wyoming Republican discusses the real cost of the president's tax and spending on 'Kudlow' video

Sen. Barrasso: 'Big brother' Biden trying to monitor your bank account

Wyoming Republican discusses the real cost of the president's tax and spending on 'Kudlow'