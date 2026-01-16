‘Bar Rescue’ host Jon Taffer on new restaurant reality: Smaller portions, lighter appetites and higher costs

America’s restaurant industry is quietly reworking its playbook as weight-loss drugs change how people eat, how much food they leave behind and what they are willing to pay.

"Bar Rescue" host Jon Taffer joined FOX Business’ Stuart Varney on "Varney & Co." to explain how the rise of weight-loss drugs is changing consumer behavior. Taffer said the shift is pushing restaurants to rethink everything from portion sizes to pricing as operating costs remain high.

"People are consuming less food, as we know, because of these [GLP-1] drugs," Taffer said, "and restaurants are fighting high prices because we've been nailed with inflationary costs as well. A great solution is to reduce portion size."

The amount of uneaten food has become a major cost driver. Taffer said that in many restaurants, a significant share of meals never leave the table.

"We're finding in many of our restaurants, 40%, 30% of the food is being returned to be thrown out," he said.

Taffer said reducing portion sizes can cut waste while offering customers what feels like better value instead of a higher check.

"We're finally reducing the portion size to adjust to these lighter appetites. Could be a nice solution for getting prices more manageable," he said.

NOVO NORDISK EXECUTIVE REPORTS HIGH INTEREST FOR ONCE-DAILY, ORAL WEIGHT-LOSS PILL

Changes in consumer habits are also affecting bar sales. Taffer pointed to a steady decline in alcohol consumption and a crowded marketplace struggling to adjust.

"At this moment, about 54% of Americans over 21 is consuming alcohol," he said, "the lowest number we've ever seen."

Behind the scenes, affordability pressures are squeezing independent operators, especially in high‑cost cities. Taffer warned that rising expenses are making it harder for restaurants to survive long enough to adapt.

"But affordability starts with affordability of businesses," he said. "If the businesses can't afford to operate, they can't provide the value to their customers, and affordability doesn't happen."