AT&T shares down on mixed quarterly results

AT&T shares fell roughly 2% in after-hours trading on Tuesday as the media giant beat expectations on earnings but missed on quarterly revenue.

The company posted earnings of 91 cents per share on revenue of $38.99 billion in its second quarter. Analysts had expected earnings of 85 cents per share on revenue of $39.39 billion, according to Thomson Reuters.

The company reported earnings for the first time since a U.S. district judge approved its $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner assets, including the cable network HBO. The Department of Justice, which opposes the merger on grounds that it will have a negative impact on consumers and hurt overall competition in the media industry, has appealed the decision.

AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson is expected to address the DOJ’s appeal during the earnings call, as well as the company’s roadmap for how to integrate Time Warner assets. The company is said to be considering an overhaul of HBO to better position the cable giant to compete with streaming rivals such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.