AI-generated news anchors to be part of new national news channel premiering next year

An upcoming news station will be broadcasting the first ever AI-generated news anchors to viewers across America next year.

New Los Angeles-based station Channel 1, which will launch in 2024, aims to be the first nationally syndicated news station to use AI avatars instead of human anchors.

DailyMail.com reported that the new station’s news segments will use a mix of AI-generated people, digital avatars compiled using doubles of real actors, and actual human anchors for the channel’s most important reports.

Channel 1 has provided a glimpse of its future content, sharing a video demonstration of the channel’s upcoming content on its website which depicts computer-generated anchors reporting the news like real human beings would.

Initially, the news station will roll out free ad-supporting streaming apps early next year, where users will be able to access the channel through their Crackle or Tubi accounts.

By the summer, Channel 1 plans to have its own app. There are also plans for the app to develop a translation feature so that it can become a global channel.

Channel 1 founder Adam Mosam recently told DailyMail.com this is his chance "to get out in front of" the wave of artificial intelligence innovation and "create a responsible use of the technology."

Mosam’s claims come amid a growing concern that the public has over the rise of AI technology in daily life. A recent Pew Research survey revealed 52 percent of Americans are more concerned than excited about AI’s growing prevalence.

The founder noted that Channel 1 will be transparent about what footage used in reports is real and what is AI-generated.

Mosam also stated that humans will be involved in every step of his station’s reporting process to ensure the accuracy of the content.



"We do have people in the loop, they just end up being more efficient," he told the outlet.

Mosam also explained what sources Channel 1 will use for reports. They include legacy media outlets, freelance journalists, as well as public records and government documents – around which AI-generated news stories will be crafted.

The founder also described how Channel 1 will provide a more personalized news experience for the viewer, allowing them to choose which stories they want to see.

"The average person watches 25 minutes of news a night on cable, so that might be 9 or 10 stories. If we can generate 500 stories and choose the right 9 or 10 for you, then we're going to do a better job of informing you, showing you what you're looking for in your allotted time," he added.

After a while, the app will learn what viewers are picking and be able to recommend a personalized feed.