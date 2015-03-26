Zynga, Research In Motion Among Stocks Down on High Volume Tuesday

These stocks are down on high volume today:
- Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 59.7 million, or 2.1 its average daily volume. Shares were down 4.9%, closing at $5.76.
- Research In Motion (NASDAQ:RIMM) traded on a volume of 25.8 million, or 1.6 its average daily volume, but its price was down. With a closing price of $8.96, shares dropped 1.5%. The stock is trading at 82.4% of its 50-day moving average and 65.4% of its 200-day moving average.
- After trading at a volume of 3.7 million, or 1.5 its average daily volume, (NASDAQ:CTSH) saw its price drop. At $56.94, the stock price has fallen 1.7%. Over the last three months, the stock has lost $19.36 (-25.4%) from a price of $76.30 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 94% of its 50-day moving average and 84.1% of its 200-day moving average.
- Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) was down on high volume, trading with volume of 4.5 million, or 2.4 its average daily volume. The stock price declined 3.6%, closing at $46.18. Shares are down over the last two months as the price has dropped $6.71 (-12.7%) from a price of $52.89 on April 27, 2012. The stock has dropped a step closer to its 200-day moving average, sitting just 0% above the mark.
- Trading at a volume of 2.4 million, or 1.9 its average daily volume, Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) was down on high volume today. With a closing price of $64.04, shares were off 1.3%. The stock is down over the last three months, having fallen $15.79 (-19.8%) from $79.83 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.5% of its 50-day moving average and 84.6% of its 200-day moving average.
- Melco Crown Entertainment (NASDAQ:MPEL) traded on a volume of 11 million, or 2.2 its average daily volume, but its price was down. Shares were down 3% to $11. The stock is down over the last two months, having fallen $4.84 (-30.6%) from a price of $15.84 on April 27, 2012. The stock is trading at 89.2% of its 50-day moving average and 89.3% of its 200-day moving average.
- SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was trading down on above-average volume with 6.4 million shares moving, or 1.5 its average daily volume. Shares were off 1.8% to $14.71.
- Expeditors Intl (NASDAQ:EXPD) was down on high volume after trading at a volume of 2.3 million, or 1.8 its average daily volume. Shares were down 1.5%, closing at $37.42. The stock has fallen over the last three months, dropping $8.87 (-19.2%) from $46.29 on March 29, 2012. The stock is trading at 96.1% of its 50-day moving average and 89% of its 200-day moving average.
- Trading with volume of 3.8 million, or 1.5 its average daily volume, Newell Rubbermaid (NYSE:NWL) saw its price drop on above-normal volume. With a closing price of $17.43, shares were off 1%. The stock has been going in a negative direction over the last month, dropping $1.51 (-8%) from a price of $18.94 on May 25, 2012. The stock has moved down across its 200-day moving average of $17.55 today.