Zsa Zsa Gabor, An Original 'celebutante,' Dies At 99

Zsa Zsa Gabor, the Hungarian-born actress who was mostly famous for being famous, died Sunday. Though she never admitted her birth date, she was believed to be 99. Her longtime publicist, Edward Lozzi, said the cause of death was heart failure. Gabor was one of Hollywood's most glamorous celebrities during the 1950s and '60s, a society figure known more for her gregarious personality and wit than her work in film and TV. One of Hollywood's first "celebutantes," Gabor was the predecessor to such modern celebrities as Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian. Gabor was married nine times, and once quipped: "A girl must marry for love, and keep on marrying until she finds it."
