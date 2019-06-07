Zoom Video Stock Pops 12% as Earnings Delight: 5 Metrics You Should See

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) delighted investors when it reported first-quarter results for fiscal 2020 after the market closed on Thursday.

In its first quarterly report as a public company, the videoconferencing specialist beat Wall Street's revenue and earnings estimates, and issued better-than-expected guidance.

Continue Reading Below

Shares closed up 11.8% in after-hours trading on Thursday, which bodes well for a robust performance on Friday. Since the company's initial public offering (IPO) in mid-April, Zoom stock has gained a whopping 121% through the regular trading session on Thursday -- and, while it's not a sure thing, investors can probably bet on that tally rising on Friday.

Here's an overview of Zoom Video's quarter, along with its guidance for second-quarter and full-year 2019, using five metrics.

1. Revenue soared 103%

Zoom's quarterly sales more than doubled year over year to $122.0 million, exceeding the $117.7 million that analysts were expecting. Growth was driven by the company winning new customers and by expanding the services it provides to existing customers.

Here's a look at key customer metrics:

Advertisement

Customer Metric Fiscal Q1 2020 Change (YOY) Customers with more than 10 employees 58,500 86% Customers contributing revenue of more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months 405 120% Trailing-12-month dollar expansion rate for customers with more than 10 employees above 130% N/A

2. Operating income flipped to positive from negative

Operating income came in at $1.6 million, up from a loss of $1.7 million in the year-ago period. Adjusted for one-time items, operating income landed at $8.2 million, up from an adjusted loss of $0.8 million in the first quarter of last year.

Operating margin was 1.3% and adjusted operating margin was 6.7%.

3. Earnings also turned positive from negative

Net income was $0.2 million, or $0.00 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.02 per share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, net income came in at $8.9 million, or $0.03 per share, up from a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.00 per share, in the first quarter of last year.

Wall Street had been looking for break-even adjusted earnings per share (EPS), so Zoom easily surpassed the profit expectation.

4. Operating cash flow rocketed nearly 700% and FCF turned positive

Operating cash flow soared 693% year over year to $22.2 million and free cash flow (FCF) was positive $15.3 million, compared to negative $1.1 million in the year-ago period.

5. A sunnier-than-expected outlook for Q2 and full-year fiscal 2020

For the second quarter of fiscal 2020, Zoom Video guided for revenue between $129 million and $130 million, which, at the midpoint, represents 6.1% sequential growth. It expects Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.01 to $0.02. Wall Street had been modeling for break-even EPS on revenue of $123.3 million.

For the full year, the company projects sales in the range of $535 million to $540 million and adjusted EPS of $0.02 to $0.03. The Street has been anticipating full-year revenue of $525.9 million. (Going into the earnings report, there was no consensus estimate for full-year earnings.)

For a fast-growing, newly public company, revenue growth is usually more important than showing profits because such companies often plow money into initiatives aimed at rapidly scaling their business. That said, Zoom has a relatively rare distinction among technology IPOs of being profitable on a reported basis in its most recent fiscal year preceding going public.

CEO Eric Yuan commented on this topic in the earnings release:

The bottom line

In short, Zoom Video Communications had a great quarter, with the company forecasting more good times on the horizon.

With cash and cash equivalents of $737.7 million at the end of the quarter, the company has plenty of money to fund growth.

10 stocks we like better than Zoom Video CommunicationsWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zoom Video Communications wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Beth McKenna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Zoom Video Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.