Zimmer Holdings 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

After meeting Wall Street expectations last quarter, Zimmer Holdings (NYSE:ZMH) is slated to report again on Thursday.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Zimmer Holdings to come in with earnings of $1.32 per share on revenues of $1.14 billion. Estimates range from earnings per share to earnings per share. The average estimate has shown no movement over the last three months.

Stock Movement

The stock fell $3.27 per share between May 10, 2012 and May 18, 2012.

Company Fundamental Trends

Stock Ratings

Analysts think investors should stand pat on Zimmer Holdings with 14 of 23 analysts rating it hold. Analyst sentiment has been waning recently, as the average rating has dropped slightly over the past three months.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit rose 0.3% to $209.6 million ($1.17 a share) from $208.9 million ($1.08 a share) the year earlier, meeting analyst expectations. Revenue rose 2.2% to $1.14 billion from $1.12 billion.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Thursday, July 26, 2012

EPS: $1.32

Revenue Estimate: $1.14 billion

