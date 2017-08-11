Yogaworks Prices IPO At $5.50 a Share, Low End Of Revised Guidance: Renaissance Capital

YogaWorks priced its initial public offering at $5.50 a share, the low end of its revised price range, Renaissance Capital said Friday. The company, which owns and operates 50 yoga studios in the U.S., sold 7.3 million shares to raise $40 million, said Renaissance, a manager of IPO-focused ETFS. The company pulled a deal planned for July, citing market conditions, although the timing coincided with valuation cuts in other recent IPOs. The company is listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "YOGA". Cowen & Co., Stephens Inc. and Guggenheim Securities were underwriters on the deal.
Copyright © 2017 MarketWatch, Inc.
Continue Reading Below