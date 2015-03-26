Xerox 2Q Earnings Pregame Scorecard

For the last five quarters, Xerox (NYSE:XRX) has exceeded analyst expectations. The company will try to continue the streak when it reports its latest earnings on Friday, July 20, 2012.

Expectations

Analysts currently expect Xerox to come in with earnings of 26 cents per share on revenues of $5.6 billion. Analyst estimates range from 25 cents per share to 27 cents per share. Over the past two months, the average estimate has moved down from 27 cents.

Last Quarter's Results

In the first quarter, profit fell 4.3% to $269 million (19 cents a share) from $281 million (19 cents a share) the year earlier, but exceeded analyst expectations. Revenue rose 3.8% to $5.5 billion from $5.3 billion.

Stock Ratings

Analysts are split on Xerox, but three of eight analysts rate it hold. The average analyst rating of the stock has stayed unchanged from three months prior.

Stock Movement

The stock price has been falling recently The share price has fallen 67 cents since July 3, 2012. Looking at change over the last three months, April 18, 2012 and July 13, 2012, the stock price fell 69 cents (-8.7%), from $7.96 to $7.27.

Company Fundamental Trends This earnings announcement is definitely a chance to return to form after last quarter's profit drop broke a streak of income increases. Before falling in the first quarter, revenue rose 40.5% in the second quarter of the last fiscal year, 28% in the third quarter of the last fiscal year and more than twofold in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year.

Summary

Reporting Period: 2Q

Date of Release: Friday, July 20, 2012 before market open

EPS: 26 cents

Revenue Estimate: $5.6 billion

