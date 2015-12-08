Wynn Shares Rally On Steve Wynn's 1 Million Share Buy

Wynn Resorts Ltd. shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the resort owner announced Chairman and Chief Executive Steve Wynn bought more than one million shares on the open market. Wynn shares surged 10% to $68.13. In a Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Wynn reported he bought 1,003,977 shares of the company in prices ranging from $62.41 to $64.29 from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8. At the close, Wynn shares were down 58% for the year to date.
