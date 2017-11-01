World Series: This is how much Game 7 tickets cost

article

The World Series has come down to a decisive Game 7 in Los Angeles, and there were still plenty of tickets available just hours before first pitch.

StubHub said 14,128 tickets remained up for sale midday Wednesday, amounting to roughly a quarter of Dodger Stadium’s seating capacity. Tickets to see the Dodgers and Houston Astros were going for $1,718 on average. That’s a relative bargain compared to last year’s Game 7 between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians, which cost 26% more on the secondary market.

Prices have dropped since the Dodgers forced a Game 7. Asking prices on secondary ticket markets like StubHub spiked immediately after the Dodgers’ 3-1 win in Game 6, but with a large number of tickets still available, prices for Game 7 have steadily declined. The get-in-the-door price was $800, or $450 cheaper than Tuesday night.

The most expensive tickets sold were $50,000 for a pair of seats in the Dugout Club. The most affordable ticket sold through StubHub went for $500.

StubHub’s sales are up 12% versus Game 7 in the 2016 Fall Classic. The company said 6.6% of buyers are from Texas, while 70.1% are from California.

The Dodgers are playing for their first World Series title since 1988. The Astros have never won a World Series.