Workers at Spain's Iberia call off strikes: union

Workers at Spanish airline Iberia have called off strikes planned for the week of March 18-22, after accepting a proposal tabled by a mediator with the company, a spokesman for the UGT union said on Wednesday.

Unions representing 95 of Iberia's workforce have signed up to the agreement, the spokesman said.

Staff at Iberia, which along with British Airways is part of International Consolidated Airlines , have already staged several strikes in protest at massive job cuts.

(Reporting by Robert Hetz, Writing by Sarah White)