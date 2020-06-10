Every worker is essential, that's why America is on the road to a comeback: Linda McMahon

The Great American Comeback is now underway.

May saw the greatest number of jobs created in a single month on record.

The U.S. economy defied all expectations, adding more than 2.5 million jobs in May. It was expected to lose 7.5 million.

The unemployment rate fell to 13.3 percent. It was expected to rise to nearly 20 percent.

Looking beneath the headline numbers in the May jobs report and the picture is even more impressive. We added 225,000 “those are never coming back” jobs in manufacturing and 464,000 in construction. We saw another 1.2 million in leisure & hospitality despite many restaurants being closed and tourism at a standstill. The number of workers on temporary layoff decreased by 2.7 million.

In May, 300,000 African-Americans were hired, making it one of the greatest months ever recorded in terms of jobs gains for the community, bested only by the 450,000 jobs gained in the month after President Trump signed the tax cuts act.

Numbers don’t lie and these numbers show what’s true: Americans are eager to get back to work and their life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.

They also prove the wisdom and effectiveness of the administration’s strategy of keeping Americans on private payrolls rather than putting them on permanent relief during the temporary freeze.

The Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, provided $660 billion in loans and grants to keep small businesses afloat and keep employees on the payroll.

President Trump gave businesses greater flexibility in using the money. This ensured more small businesses were able to keep their doors open.

The comeback has only just begun. The first time around, the president’s program of tax, trade and regulatory reforms created an unprecedented American economic boom that benefited Americans of every race, religion and creed.

It's time to do it again!

A recent poll by America First Policies found almost 70 percent (69.6 percent) of Americans support a payroll tax cut to put more money in people’s pockets, money they will spend in the neighborhoods.

Nearly 80 percent (79.8 percent) support tax incentives for businesses to bring their supply chains back to this country. That will put more Americans to work and end our reliance on unstable and unreliable foreign sources for essential goods.

We learned we were dependent on China for medicines and protective gear during the pandemic. Ninety-three percent of Americans say we can’t let that happen again and support manufacturing drugs and medical equipment in the United States.

Americans want to go back to work, not back to court. Eight out of ten Americans (79.8 percent) support stronger liability protections for businesses, health care professionals and other workers to ensure they don’t become victims of frivolous lawsuits. Six out of ten want to expand access to energy resources on our public lands to promote American energy independence.

From highways and ports to the internet and the emerging 5G Internet, infrastructure is essential to America’s way of life and prosperity. Over 86 percent of Americans support building strong infrastructure to put America back to work rebuilding our roads, highways and bridges.

Congress should adopt America’s Transportation Infrastructure Act, the largest highway infrastructure bill in our history.

But nothing is more essential to the Great American Comeback than the American worker. In our country, no worker is non-essential.

Businesses large and small have stepped forward with apprenticeship and training programs to ensure Americans have the skills our country needs. Already, over 360 companies have taken the Pledge to America’s Workers, providing over 14 million training jobs and career opportunities.

President Trump wants to add nearly a billion dollars to provide vocational and technical education in every high school in America. Over 94 percent of Americans support his proposal. Graduates end up with a good-paying job instead of crushing student debt.

It is crucial for every American to take part in the Great American Comeback.

The proposed Second Step Act will offer prisoners the support they need for life after their release with reentry programs, inmate education and occupational training programs to reduce the rate of recidivism.

A dynamic combination of tax reform, trade reform, regulatory reform, workforce development and infrastructure will rebuild our nation, give Americans greater opportunities and make the Great American Comeback a reality!

Linda McMahon is Chair of America First Policies and former Small Business Administration Administrator from 2017 to 2019.

