With four weeks to go, there's calm within the Brexit storm

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Remain supporters shelter from the wind and rain across the street from parliament in London, Thursday Feb. 28, 2019. British Prime Minister Theresa May has offered Parliament the chance to delay Britain's scheduled March 29 departure if lawmakers fail to approve her divorce agreement with the bloc.(Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

Britain and the European Union are set to formally divorce before the month is out — but the mood in London and Brussels was surprisingly calm Friday.

Continue Reading Below

Though the divorce proceedings started by Britain's 2016 vote to leave the EU remain fraught with difficulties, there's an element of relief that a so-called "no-deal" disaster is lower down the agenda — for now.

Earlier this week, British Prime Minister Theresa said she would be putting the option of an extension to Brexit from the scheduled March 29 to lawmakers — if they fail to back any revised withdrawal agreement she comes up with following discussions with the EU in a vote by March 12.

There's also been talk that Brexit may not actually happen at all if lawmakers back another referendum.