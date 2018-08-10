WisdomTree’s Transparent Actively-Managed Multifactor ETFs Debut

This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.
WisdomTree Investments bolstered their ETF roster today, launching two transparent actively-managed multifactor ETFs, the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund (NYSEArca: EMMF) and the WisdomTree International Multifactor Fund (NYSEArca: DWMF). EMMF seeks returns via ta transparent actively-managed strategy that invests in emerging market equity securities that have the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures [...]
