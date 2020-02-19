Expand / Collapse search
Wingstop's online business spices up quarterly sales

Digital revenue soared 39% at the end of 2019

By FOXBusiness
Americans were expected to eat 2 percent more chicken wings during 2020 NFL championship weekend than the year before. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more. video

Americans eat $1.4B chicken wings on NFL championship weekend

Americans were expected to eat 2 percent more chicken wings during 2020 NFL championship weekend than the year before. FOX Business’ Cheryl Casone with more.

Wingstop rode a surging digital business to stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter sales.

The buffalo wing chain earned $3 million in the quarter as revenue surged 31.4 percent year-over-year to $53.2 million, edging out the $53 million that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Adjusted earnings of 14 cents a share missed projections of 17 cents.

For all of last year, Wingstop posted a profit of $20.5 million, or 69 cents a share, as revenue increased 30.4 percent to $199.7 million.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
WINGWINGSTOP INC101.63+1.46+1.46%

“2019 was a year of strong execution for Wingstop as we closed out our 16th consecutive year of positive same-store sales growth, grew overall restaurant count by 10.6% and system-wide sales by 20.1%, which translated to adjusted EBITDA growth of 16.3%,” CEO Charlie Morrison said in a statement.

