Wife of Korean Air chief summoned over abuse allegations

South Korean police have summoned the wife of Korean Air Chairman Cho Yang-ho to question her about allegations she abused and assaulted employees.

Lee Myung-hee has been accused of physically or verbally abusing more than 10 former and current employees of Cho's Hanjin conglomerate, the parent of Korean Air.

Continue Reading Below

Lee told reporters she felt "sorry for causing troubles" after arriving at a Seoul police agency for questioning Monday.

The Cho family has been under mounting public criticism after company employees alleged they were subjected to mistreatment and tantrums.

Lee's eldest daughter, Cho Hyun-ah, received worldwide notoriety after her onboard "nut rage" tantrum delayed a flight in 2014. Cho Hyun-ah's younger sister, Cho Hyun-min, is under investigation for allegedly hurling a cup of water during a business meeting.