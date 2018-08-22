Why Zynga Stock Jumped 8% Today

What happened

Shares of mobile games-maker Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) climbed more than 10% in intra-day trading Wednesday before settling down to close the day still up a respectable 7.8%.

Continue Reading Below

You can thank Disney for that.

So what

In a press release posted on its website, Zynga announced after the close of trading Tuesday that it has just signed a "multi-year licensing agreement with Disney to develop and publish a new mobile game, with the option for a second game," based on Disney's Star Wars franchise. Zynga will also take over "operation" of Disney's Star Wars: Commander "free-to-play real-time strategy game" that was first launched back in 2014.

Now what

No financial terms were mentioned in the press release, so it's hard to say how much this deal means for Zynga in terms of dollars and cents -- revenue and profits.

Advertisement

Investors appeared willing to bet Wednesday, however, that it's going to be worth quite a lot to Zynga. In bidding up the shares today, they added $250 million to Zynga's market cap, lifting the stock's valuation close to triple digits.

As of its closing trade, Zynga stock now sells for 98.3 times trailing earnings.

10 stocks we like better than ZyngaWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Zynga wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 6, 2018

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.