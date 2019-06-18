Why Synchronoss Technologies Stock Soared Today

What happened

Shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ: SNCR) popped 10.8% Tuesday after Roth Capital analyst Richard Baldry initiated coverage on the cloud-based enterprise computing and messaging specialist with a buy rating. Baldry also assigned a $13-per-share price target on Synchronoss, representing a massive 95% premium from Monday's close of $6.67.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Synchronoss was already having a decent month before this initiation; shares enjoyed a similar single-day leap as the market cheered the company's longer-term growth, sales, and capital-allocation strategies outlined during an investor day almost two weeks ago.

To that end, in a note to clients obtained by TheFly today, Baldry justified his bullishness by pointing to a combination of Synchronoss' "depressed valuation," and its "unique set" of cloud-based products that cater to "important new strategic growth avenues for a broadening set of potential customers."

Now what

That's not to say anything has technically changed apart from Synchronoss' share price. But with the stock trading at a small fraction of its all-time highs set a few years ago, and given this vote of confidence from Wall Street -- in particular the steep rally this analyst is predicting -- it's no surprise to see Synchronoss jumping in response today.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than Synchronoss TechnologiesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Synchronoss Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Steve Symington has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Synchronoss Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.