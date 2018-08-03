Why SolarEdge Technologies Inc. Shares Plunged 18% Today

What happened

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) plunged as much as 17.5% in trading Friday after the company reported second-quarter earnings. There wasn't much of a recovery late in the day, and shares were down 15.3% as of 3:40 p.m. EDT.

Continue Reading Below

So what

Revenue rose 67% to $227.1 million, and net income was up 53% to $34.6 million, or $0.72 per share. On a non-GAAP basis, which pulls out one-time items, earnings were $0.82 per share, which fell well short of the $0.90 expected by Wall Street.

Third-quarter guidance was for revenue of $230 million to $240 million, which is better than the $227.9 million expected by analysts, but that didn't ease investor fears too much.

Now what

One of the challenges with high growth stocks is that investors don't know quite how fast they will grow. In this case, SolarEdge is growing extremely quickly at 67%, and earnings are surging as well. But analysts and investors had been pricing in a higher rate of growth, so there's nothing fundamentally wrong with the business. Investors had just priced in too much growth previously, and that's why shares are falling to earth.

Advertisement

10 stocks we like better than SolarEdge TechnologiesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and SolarEdge Technologies wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.