Why Shares of TASER International, Inc. Jumped 22% in May

Body cameras are growing, but tasers are still TASER International's bread and butter.

What: Shares of TASER International, Inc. popped 22.5%in May after the company reported strong first-quarter earnings.

So what: Revenue jumped 24.1% in the quarter to $55.5 million and net income dropped in half to $3.5 million, or $0.06 per share. But the big bigger news was in Axon body cameras, where bookings more than doubled to $52.1 million and contracted revenue rose to $202.3 million. Taser has been investing millions in product development and sales for the Axon line, which is paying off with growing bookings around the world.

Now what: The body camera movement is starting to take hold and Taser's addition of subscriptions to Evidence.com is making it easier for police forces to use the product. And that adds a long-term revenue source that should be very high margin. Investors should expect net income to stay around breakeven as the company invests in growth, but long-term, the bottom line is set up for growth. I see a bright future ahead for Taser given the growth in body cameras, and as long as that's the case, this stock looks like a great investment.

